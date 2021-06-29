The Best Seo Plugins to implement on your Website

Shopify is simple, quite easy to use, and is an eCommerce software that is used by a lot of merchants. With so many online stores competing for customers’ attention, how can you get the desired online visibility for your own store? Certain SEO plugins can make it a whole lot easier to push ahead of your competitors in SERPS and manage your search engine optimization of your online store. Here are some of the top SEO plugins used by a reputed web designing company India to drive more traffic and organic rankings to your site.

Yoast SEO plugins have been around for a very long time and have been installed by a number of brands making it quite the popular option. This application allows you to create and manage your XML sitemaps which is ideal if you don’t have a technical background. It can also help you to identify and avoid repeating content so you don’t need to worry about Google’s scrutinizing output. It offers templates for titles and meta-descriptions which makes your pages more appealing to search engines. The best SEO company in India uses this plugin as it allows you to access all these features free along with 24/7 support, suggestions for internal linking, and no advertisements.

The SEO Framework plugin is a great option for WordPress sites as it is built for small businesses and start-ups as opposed to massive organizations. Its interface blends naturally with WordPress and it offers a colored scale showing you exactly how to optimize each post for search engines and improve certain pages. The SEO Framework plugin is free and doesn’t have any ads or upsells – just lightweight plugin performance.

SEO Squirrly is designed specifically for brands that aren’t experts in SEO and it allows them to not only implement SEO but to bring it to the next level. You just need to input the desired keyword for the article you are writing and as your write, green lights and a pop-up suggestion will appear explaining how you can work that keyword into your content. The content reports are another great feature that’s ideal if you’re outsourcing writers to produce content as it can give them additional insights about SEO. This application is used by every web designing company in India and provides other tools like a strategy assistant, setting assistant, blogging assistant, and keyword research assistant.

Broken links can bring down a site and so this plugin is extremely valuable as it allows you to control the pages of your site along with the internal and outbound links in your blog content. If you have used a quote, image, or statistic from another website in your blog and the other site has gotten rid of that link, then you have a broken link. A broken link checker will identify any broken link on your site and notify you so you can remove, edit or replace it with just a couple of clicks. This will bring up your SEO experience and ensure your customers never click on a broken link.

In Conclusion

Your website needs to make SEO a priority so you can spend your time and effort on strategies that are working. Take advantage of the SEO tools online and focus on the above to help you use these plugins to increase your sites organic search whether you are a small brand or a big company plugin are the best and will work to improve your search engine rankings so that you will increase your return on investment and sale.