LOHASLED professional advice: If you want to sleep well, choose the right light!

Sleeping around us for a prolonged period of time in our lives has become a problem for more and more people. Do you sleep well?

In order to awaken the entire people’s understanding of the nature of sleep, the International Mental Health and Neuroscience Foundation in 2001 set March 21 as the “World Sleep Day” every year.

Zh

What affects our sleep?

disease

pressure

Sleep before eating

Exciting Books Movies

And the “light” you didn’t notice

“99% of the audience is not paying attention to light,

But 100% affected by light ”

Illumination and Melatonin

In low light conditions, our emotions often diminish gradually, making it easier to fall asleep, and this is actually direct light to promote the release of hormone melatonin. Melatonin is a biological clock that regulates our body functions. This substance can regulate when we fall asleep, when we wake up, and so on.

When the light is relatively low, it stimulates the body to produce more melatonin, which puts you into a sleep state.

On the contrary, the brightness of the light is relatively strong, and the production of melatonin in the body will be reduced accordingly, making it difficult to fall asleep.

Right light brightness

Therefore, the lighting of our bedroom space can be low overall illumination and local high lighting methods, using low illumination, the general illumination selection is less than 150lux, to create a soft and not violent rest environment and promote sleep.

LED table lamps(LOHASLED E26 LIGHT BULBS) are selected for local lighting to meet the needs of short-term work and reading before bed.

Color temperature

The color of light also has a huge impact on human perception.

Red can stimulate appetite and make people more excited, and blue keeps us calm. In warm tones, people will find it easier for the people around them, and the conversation between them will become more interesting.

In the sleeping environment of the bedroom, the incandescent lamp cannot be used continuously to achieve the lighting conditions that cannot fall asleep, and it will easily cause a series of problems such as eye discomfort. The warm yellow light will give people a sense of comfort and relaxation, creating a warm, comfortable, Relax. It’s best to have a warm yellow or beige light fixture in your bedroom.

The setting of some details can better enhance the sleeping experience. Use a good light to render the sleeping light environment. It is easy to relax and sleep peacefully.