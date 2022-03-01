Is your website responsive or not? What's the point?

We’re sure you’ve heard “responsive” many times in the last few years. It is important to have a useful website for getting the results you are looking for. But, Do you know what the term means and how to use it on your sites?

Do you want to learn how to create web pages to catch leads and increase sales? Let’s take it step by step.

What is responsive website architecture?

It is important to understand what responsive website architecture is. Responsive architecture adapts to different screen sizes using a single site. Accordingly, the framework distinguishes the screen’s width. It adjusts every page component, including the text dimension, pictures, and menus. This is done to give the client the best experience. Amazing.

Now! Sometimes responsiveness can be confused with versatile websites, but they are different. Responsiveness is when We have a single site that can be adjusted to fit a variety of devices thanks to responsive planning. You can adjust the size for any device, including tablets and mobile phones with large screens, as well as personal computers that have huge screens.

Planning a flexible website requires no preparation. The site’s content and configuration can be adapted to make it more compatible with mobile phones.

For sure, A responsive plan is the best choice. A versatile website means having two destinations. You can also suggest copying support or refreshing undertakings. It is also responsive, so it adapts to any size. We can use a module that creates flexible destinations (e.g., WordPress). We plan to make a responsive website while we do this.

Why is a responsive website necessary?

The world is becoming more flexible.

Around 27.1 million Spanish people access content via their cell phones or tablets. Six out of ten customers have also purchased through them. Within the first five minutes after waking up, one in two clients checks their phone.

Three out of ten clients check their phones at regular intervals. The majority of web traffic is driven by versatility. Do you now see why responsive websites are so necessary?

It enhances the customer experience.

Responsive provides a seamless experience for all clients. The brand benefits no matter what device they use. Google Think Insights states that 67% of clients have a positive experience on your site. This is a possibility for transformation. So, if you want to get more leads and traffic, you need a responsive web page.

It is essential for SEO.

Google updated its calculations in 2015 to penalize sites that weren’t ready. They should be able to offer a decent experience from Versatility. If your site is not responsive, clients will be more disappointed. This is a huge loss of traffic.

