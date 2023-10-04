We’ve all been there: you hit the send button on an email, only to realize moments later that you’ve made a mistake. Whether you’ve sent the wrong attachment, included the wrong recipient, or simply sent the email too soon, it can be a stressful situation. Fortunately, Outlook offers a way to recall emails, allowing you to save yourself from email mishaps. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the steps of how to recall an email in Outlook.

How to Recall an Email in Outlook: Step-by-Step Guide for Avoiding Email Mishaps

Email mishaps can be embarrassing and costly. Fortunately, Outlook provides a way to recall an email after it has been sent. Here is a step-by-step guide to recalling an email in Outlook:

1. Open Outlook and select the “Sent Items” folder.

2. Find the email you want to recall and double-click it to open it.

3. Click the “Actions” tab at the top of the window.

4. Select “Recall This Message” from the drop-down menu.

5. Select “Delete unread copies of this message” or “Delete unread copies and replace with a new message” from the pop-up window.

6. Click “OK” to confirm your selection.

7. Outlook will attempt to recall the email. You will receive a notification when the recall is successful or if it fails.

By following these steps, you can recall an email in Outlook and avoid email mishaps.

Conclusion

Recalling an email in Outlook is a great way to save yourself from any email mishaps. It is a simple process that can be done in a few steps. With the ability to recall an email, you can rest assured that any emails you send out are accurate and free of any mistakes.