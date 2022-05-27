Windows VPS companies provide affordable Windows VPS plans for ASP apps. You can use Remote Desktop to access the Internet discreetly on the Windows VPS. You can buy VPS server at an affordable price anytime you want.

Cheap Windows VPS Hosting

Many elements go into deciding which windows host is suitable for you, and we don’t want to focus on the low pricing that some providers provide merely.

We have discovered several reputable service providers that would provide low-cost Windows VPS hosting plans loaded with many high-quality VPS features. Check out some of our best selections down below.

Kamatera

Kamatera’s cloud-based Virtual Private Server (VPS) might be the ideal solution for you if you want to maximize the performance of the Windows Server in an environment that offers a high level of customization. With Kamatera, you can construct your virtual server by customizing the RAM & CPU capacities and the quantity of SSD space to exactly match your requirements at any particular time.

Kamatera demonstrated an impressively fast page loading time during our testing process while maintaining a price comparable to other Windows hosting providers. In addition, we achieved a hundred percent connectivity during the whole test phase.

The vast majority of Kamatera’s Cloud virtual private servers are unmanaged. However, managed service can be provided as just an add-on that customers may purchase if they so want. But, it’s much more costly than most managed services while having significantly fewer capabilities.

If you are familiar with Windows Server, you will be receiving an excellent value since Kamatera has the greatest price-to-performance proportion for virtual private servers (VPSs).

Hostwinds

Hostwinds provides powerful hosting with modern infrastructure as well as 24/7 support. Hostwinds’ excellent uptime assurance and trustworthy customer service make windows hosting easy, despite its complex server setups.

Hostwinds provides different options to meet every customer’s requirements. Hostwinds is 500% quicker than ordinary shared hosting, thanks to SSDs and LiteSpeed cloud services. We enjoy how Hostwinds combines outstanding services on a budget.

Hostwinds provides business hosting options with an amped approach. It’s efficient for hosting clients wishing to take a little step up even without assuming administrative responsibilities of a VPS.

DediPath

DediPath serves as a modern illustration of how “dedication to consumers’ ‘ should be carried out. The IaaS industry experts who own and run DediPath have decades of combined expertise in the company’s field.

Since the company’s start, they have made it a priority to maintain a reputation within the industry as one that is both reliable and accessible to individuals and businesses. They have a fantastic Reseller and Affiliates program, which may also be adapted to meet the requirements of individual customers.

DediPath can provide its customers with an extensive selection of reasonably priced solutions, including pure SSD VPS, Dedicated Servers, IP Transit, DDoS Protection, and Colocation. Presently, DediPath provides its services in all areas of LA, New York City Metro, and Las Vegas.

CloudServer

CloudServer provides value-oriented, low-cost Cloud and Virtual Private Server (VPS) Windows hosting services in North America. You can check out CloudServer if you seek a Cloud hosting company that can accommodate your specific requirements while maintaining a high level of professionalism.

This 2048MB VPS plan costs $23.88 per year and is powered by KVM, which provides dedicated resources and greater performance than similar OpenVZ-based VPS products.

CheapWindowsVPS

CheapWindowsVPS has received primarily great comments from customers, and the company is a good option for anybody seeking a dependable Windows VPS or Virtual Private Server hosting service.

Their data centers may be found in several well-known cities around the United States, including Los Angeles, Dallas, Buffalo, and Chicago. CheapWindowsVPS has customers covered if they are looking for choices hosted inside a country other than the United States. The company includes data centers in Singapore, Bulgaria, and London.

Conclusion

Between low-cost shared servers & high-priced dedicated servers, you’ll find an excellent medium with a VPS or virtual private server. Virtual private servers (VPSs) are ideal for ASP and C programmers who don’t want to manage and maintain any dedicated server.

We evaluated quite a few Windows VPS hosts and chose the best five. These economical Windows Virtual Private Server hosting choices don’t sacrifice speed or functionality.

